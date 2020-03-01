Man gets pulled over by US Marshals Service, finds out passenger in his car is escaped inmate



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thomas Hooley got pulled over in Mountain Home, Idaho by the US Marshals Service and Idaho State Troopers. Hooley then found out the passenger in his car was Weber Co. Jail escaped inmate, Kaleb Wiewandt.

Hooley told ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro how he was shocked to find out a man on the run was a disguised passenger in his car.

To read more on the initial incident click here.

Hooley says he posted an ad on craigslist for a ride-share to Idaho since he’s been living out of his car and could use extra money. He says Wiewandt used the name, “Jason.”

“He responded to my Craigslist rideshare to Astoria, Oregon. We were pulled over in Mountain Home, Idaho by US Marshals Service and State Troopers who were heavily armed,” said Hooley.

Hooley says he was shocked to find out “Jason” was actually Wiewandt, an escaped inmate from Ogden, Utah.

“The only thing he had on him was a green tote bag. He also had an oil pen with methamphetamine that I said no to because I don’t do that stuff, but we did share some cigarettes,” said Hooley.

Hooley says Wiewandt’s wife was in contact with him and arranged money to be sent to Hooley for the ride.

“She called me around 3 a.m. and was using curse words,” Hooley says.

Hooley says ride-share was a way for him to make some money since he is homeless and living out of his car. “I’m not going to trust ride share ever again, I’m not going to trust Craigslist ever again,” added Hooley.

Click here to check out Hooley’s GoFundMe.

What others are clicking on: