Man gets 60 days in jail for sexual abuse of two young girls

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Logan man was sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexually abusing two young girls.

According to court documents, David Chase Jackson was originally charged with four second-degree felony charges of sex abuse of a child. In April, he pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of third-degree felony attempted sexual abuse of a child in April.

Charging documents state two girls, ages 7 and 8, were interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center Jackson had touched them inappropriately, over their clothes, on multiple occasions.

The mother of the girls contacted Jackson by phone in the presence of detectives. In that conversation, Jackson admitted to touching the girls, and apologized to the mother and said he knew what he did was wrong.

During an interview with police, Jackson admitted to touching one of the girls one time and denied ever touching the other girl.

Jackson was not given any credit for time served and still faces up to ten years in prison if he fails the terms of his probation.

He has no other criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

