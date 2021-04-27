Man from Southern Utah charged after storming U.S. Capitol in January

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fourth Utahn has been charged for participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Willard Jake Peart of Toquerville is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI had been notified of Peart’s involvement in the Capitol riots, and he was later interviewed by law enforcement on Jan. 20, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In the interview, Peart said he had traveled to Washington D.C. from Utah to attend a Trump rally.

After the rally, Peart told investigators that he walked to the U.S. Capitol building, but didn’t initially intend to go inside.

Peart said he observed other rioters make their way into the Capitol building and decided to also go inside, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Video footage of the riot confirmed that Peart did not participate in the destruction of the Capitol building, nor did he assault any law enforcement members during the riot.

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Law enforcement took charge of Peart’s cell phone, which they say contained pictures of him outside the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

Peart later posted photos of himself at the riot to his Facebook page, which was used in combination with surveillance footage by law enforcement to identify Peart.

Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol also shows Peart wrapping himself in a red Trump flag as he made his way through the building, according to a news release.

Peart is the fourth Utahn charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Brady Knowlton of St. George was charged in early April after he was seen inside the Senate chambers wearing a tactical vest and a black ski hat. Former police officer Michael Hardin of Kaysville was taken into custody on multiple federal charges. Activist John Sullivan, who posted footage of the riot on social media and shared it with national outlets, was taken into custody days after the breach.