CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he was caught with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Quintin Anthony Ranford, 32.

Troopers first spotted Ranford driving on I-15 near mile marker 47 when he was allegedly following a semi-truck “too close.” When the deputy caught up with Ranford, a cell phone mount was allegedly spotted, placed in a position that obstructed the man’s windshield view.

When authorities pulled him over, the cell phone was allegedly removed. When asked, Ranford provided paperwork claiming he was transporting hemp which authorities say “appeared to be fake.”

Ranford consented to a search of his vehicle where deputies discovered a barrel full of marijuana packages. Authorities say the total weight of the packages was around 307 pounds.

Some personal use marijuana was also found in a bag. Upon investigating, troopers discovered Ranford was an Ohio resident and had no ties or contacts in Utah. He was also previously arrested for distribution.

Ranford was arrested on four charges including the possession of marijuana over 100 pounds, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and having an obstructed view.

He is currently booked at the Iron County Jail.