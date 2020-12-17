Man found hiding in dryer after Ogden high-speed chase

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A parole fugitive was found in a clothes dryer after he led police on a high-speed chase in Ogden last week.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators received information on Dec. 11 that 26-year-old Damien Mestas, a reported parole fugitive with a warrent out for his arrest, would be in the 2900 block of Kiesel Avenue.

When authorities attempted to stop Mestas, they say he accelerated into a detective’s vehicle, disabling it. When two detectives stood in front of his vehicle and told him to stop, Mestas reportedly accelerated at them.

The detectives were able to move out of the way and were not struck, according to the probable cause.

Authorities say Mestas then drove through a fence, over two large boulders, and then led Ogden Police on a pursuit for about 20 minutes. The probable cause says Mestas drove through multiple stop signs and red lights, struck a number of civilian vehicles, and two Ogden Police vehicles were disabled.

Police ultimately lost sight of Mestas.

A few hours later, authorities say Mestas was found hiding in a dryer in a home on Melody Lane. He then attempted to flee officers on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody.

When officers searched the area Mestas had been hiding in, they say they found “a smashed glass meth pipe” and “a small piece of glass with what appeared to be partially burnt meth.” Inside a toilet bowl, “three small baggies that contained a white crystal-like substance” were found.

Mestas later admitted that he was trying to get away from authorities “because he didn’t want to go back to jail.”

The probable cause says Mestas was arrested for numerous offenses, including reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and possession of a controlled substance.