Man found going northbound on I-15 charged with felony after police find over 20 pounds of meth in his trunk

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol officer found 19 one-pound packages of methamphetamine in the trunk of a man’s car in Southern Utah in early December and another 6 packages in the man’s backpack. The man, named Scott Franklin Clay, has now been indicted in federal court.

Clay was pulled over for a minor traffic violation, having failed to signal for two seconds. Clay had only signaled for one partial signal and was stopped near mile marker 67 on northbound I-15.

The officer became suspicious when talking to Clay, and decided to have his police service dog, Leo, do a “free air sniff” of the vehicle. Leo indicated that there were drugs inside the car.

The UHP officer found a pipe with methamphetamine residue located in the center console as well.

Clay was placed under arrest and booked into Iron County Jail. Police say Clay claimed he was being paid for transporting the meth from California to Colorado.

Clay lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has an extensive criminal history has failed to show up to court multiple times. He has been charged in 5th District Court with drug possession with intent to distribute.

The charge was dropped last week after the federal indictment was filed.

