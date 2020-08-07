Man found dead on mountainside in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Weber County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was found dead near a trailhead Friday morning.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office was notified of a deceased person on the mountainside near the Douglas Street Trailhead at 9:51 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the body was found about several hundred yards up the trail in a rocky area. Weber County Search and Rescue and deputies hiked up the mountain and found the body of what they said “appeared to be” an adult male.

“As a standard procedure, the Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County Detectives responded to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in statement Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the cause of death is under investigation, but they do not suspect foul play at this time. The man’s identity won’t be released until family members are notified, deputies said.