Man found dead near Kolob Canyons in Zion National Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after driving off a steep embankment along Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive.

The National Park Service said the man drove off the embankment and rolled 70 feet below the road.

A witness reported the driver then got out of the vehicle and walked further into Zion National Park.

The 27-year-old man was later found dead by a search and rescue crew, the National Park Service said in a news release. Police have not released the identity of the man.

Officials said the man was alone and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation

