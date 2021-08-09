Man found dead in Strawberry Reservoir

UTAH (ABC4) – A man who had taken his boat out on Strawberry Reservoir was found dead on Monday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call from a woman saying her husband — a 44-year-old Murray man — had taken his boat out on the reservoir, but never returned.

Deputies later found the man’s boat unattended near Soldier Creek, approximately 100 yards away from the shore.

After further search, responders tragically discovered the man’s body in the water, approximately 50 feet under his boat. His identity has not yet been released.

Rescue crews from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks, Division of Wildlife Resources, and Department of Public Safety all responded to the scene.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of this man and our hearts are with the family and friends so deeply affected,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening.

The man’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.