Man found dead in car, West Valley City Police investigating as homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A homicide investigation is underway in West Valley City.

Police say they were called to the Granger Medical Clinic at 2965 W 3500 S shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights on and a door open.

Officers found a man, dead with a gunshot wound, in the back seat of the car.

West Valley City Police say the victim has been identified, but next of kin has yet to be notified.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

West Valley City Police have had a busy few days.

On Saturday, a woman was at a bus stop when a man allegedly approached her and brandished a knife. The woman reportedly motioned her hand to move the knife away. As she died, police say the knife cut her hand.

Police are also investigating after a suspect allegedly shot a man twice in West Valley City late Friday night.