Man found dead at Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A Washington County man was found dead at Quail Creek State Park on Monday.

Officials said that family members contacted authorities around 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening saying that Donald L. Denoon, 77, had gone fishing alone in his boat in Quail Creek earlier in the morning and had not returned home.

According to a news release, Hurricane City Police, Washington County Search and Rescue, and first responders from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation were all dispatched to search for the man.

According to park officials, Donald Denoon, 77, was found in water on the Northeast side of the reservoir in the park around 10:30 p.m.

A news release said that Denoon was not wearing his life jacket when he was found but responders did find a life jacket in his boat.

“The Utah Divison of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Denoon’s friends

and family,” a news release said.

The incident is under investigation.