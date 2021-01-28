Man found dead after taking dogs for a walk in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was found dead in West Valley City after taking his dogs for a walk.

West Valley City Police say 84-year-old Richard Porath took his dogs for a walk early Wednesday afternoon.

At around 6:30 p.m., dispatch received a call saying two stray dogs were spotted around a nearby business.

Authorities tell ABC4 that Porath was found dead in a lake on a golf course near Lake Park Boulevard.

West Valley City Police say foul play is not suspected and his death is being considered a tragic accident.

No other details about this incident are available at this time.

