Man found dead after taking dogs for a walk in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was found dead in West Valley City after taking his dogs for a walk.

West Valley City Police say 84-year-old Richard Porath took his dogs for a walk early Wednesday afternoon.

At around 6:30 p.m., dispatch received a call saying two stray dogs were spotted around a nearby business.

Authorities tell ABC4 that Porath was found dead in a lake on a golf course near Lake Park Boulevard.

West Valley City Police say foul play is not suspected and his death is being considered a tragic accident.

No other details about this incident are available at this time.

A 22-year-old woman recently died after a two-vehicle accident in West Valley City. The crash happened on Mountain View Corridor on Sunday and left another person in critical condition.