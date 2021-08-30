Man found dead after 50-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

With the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2005, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. Conservation groups have finalized the purchase of two private northern Arizona ranches, protecting 900,000 acres of wilderness, including land stretching along 125 miles of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – An Oregon man is dead after falling 50 feet in Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend. He is one of a handful of visitors to die at the national park this summer.

Rangers say they received a report shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday of an injured member of a non-commercial river trip in the Deer Creek Narrows. The man had fallen about 50 feet while hiking in the narrows and could not be located by other members of the trip.

Multiple teams from the National Park Service were flown to the site but terrain, darkness, and other safety concerns prevented them from finding the man.

On Sunday, National Park Service personnel found 48-year-old David Colburn of Tygh Valley, Oregon, dead. An investigation is now being conducted by National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In late August, the body of a Hungarian national was found in Grand Canyon National Park after he was reported missing in late July. His body was found about 430 feet below the South Rim.

Earlier this year, a Michigan woman was found dead in the Grand Canyon after flash flooding hit the area. Multiple other people were injured in the flash flooding.