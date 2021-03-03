Man formally charged, accused of shooting and injuring Provo Police officer

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The man accused of shooting and injuring a Provo Police officer in February has been formally charged.

On February 25, officers were dispatched to 80 South and 900 East in Provo for several reports of gunshots and an erratic man wandering the area.

According to arresting documents, one caller informed officers the man had a gun and was last seen at an apartment where he lives.

When officers arrived, they reported finding the front door to the building having been shot out and were directed by witnesses to the apartment of 44-year-old Keith Taylor.

Four officers made contact with Taylor, who allegedly admitted to shooting out the front door because he said he was being harassed.

Officials say while speaking with Taylor, he stated he was an employee for the NSA and the DEA. When Taylor allegedly refused to come out of the apartment, police say they offered one of their cellphones to Taylor to “call his alleged federal supervisor.”

When Taylor reached for the phone, authorities say they attempted to detain him, but he broke free.

Three officers then followed Taylor to a back bedroom, where he allegedly grabbed an assault rifle off the bed and turned toward the officers.

One officer, Officer Oseguera, was struck in the abdomen and fell into another room. Other officers took defensive positions and returned fire.

According to authorities, Taylor yelled ‘This is your last will and testament” while reloading his weapon, adding that the officers were “gonna die.”

Court documents allege Taylor shot the already injured officer again, this time twice in the legs with a handgun. Officials say that officer returned fire, discharging “an entire magazine through the wall at the defendant.”

Other officers say they were able to take Taylor into custody after he surrendered following “a final barrage of gunfire from the officers.”

Court records show Taylor has now been charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated murder, and felony discharge of a firearm.