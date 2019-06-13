Man flown to the hospital with critical injuries after truck falls on him

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man sustained critical injuries while working on his truck Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man was working on his truck at 6:30 p.m. at his home near 6075 West Trailview Way in Herriman, according to police.

The truck came off the jacks and landed on the man, police said. Paramedics responded and the man was flown to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said he was conscious and alert when he was being attended to and is expected to survive his injuries at this time.

