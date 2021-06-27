Man flown to hospital after near drowning at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after near drowning at Pineview Reservoir, Sunday evening.

According to Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on June 27, a 25-year-old man jumped into the water to help his brother swim to the Swim Beach near Cemetery Point, but then did not resurface for about 5-10 minutes.

Officers on scene say, bystanders rushed to the water and pulled the man and the brother out.

A firefighter and nurse practitioner began lifesaving efforts before he was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

This is the third incident at Pineview since May, according to officials.

Ryan states that if the man does not survive the incident, this will be Utah’s 9th drowning.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.