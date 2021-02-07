Man fires multiple shots at police in Kearns, Community shelters in place Saturday

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting, Saturday.

On February 7, officers responded to 5706 west China Clay Drive on reports for an aggravated domestic.

According to the Unified Police Department, a man held a gun to his 15-year-old grandson and threatened to kill him. His wife then immediately notifying police.

As officers arrived on scene, multiple shots were heard to be coming from the home. Officials say the man’s wife and four grandchildren were able to escape the home as they arrived.

The Unified Police Department then attempted to approach the man, but he ending up barricading himself within the home.

SWAT and a Negotiations Team were immediately notified.

According to officials, parameters were then taken to keep neighbors safe and shelter in place alert was issued.

As SWAT was taking containment of the scene, the man came out and fired multiple shots at the officers. The Unified Police Department then responded back.

The gunfight then resulted in one reported fatally; killing the alleged suspect.

According to officials, there are no other reported injuries.

Law enforcement is currently doing an active investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

ABC4 will update as more develops.