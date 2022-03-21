SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly punched a Salt Lake City Police Officer on March 14.

John Baydo was charged on March 18 with interference with security screening personnel after he punched an officer at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police say two officers were working a part-time job, providing security for Delta Airlines at the airport, and were approached by Baydo from behind while they were patrolling the area near the baggage claim.

As Baydo approached the officers, he placed his backpack down and punched one of the officers on the right side of his face, court records state.

Police say the officer was hit so hard that it knocked his hat off of his head and caused him to stumble.

Baydo then turned towards the other officer and took a “fighting stance,” court records state. Baydo then ut his hands into the air and went down on his knees. He was taken into custody and refused to speak to officers.

The entire attack was caught on airport surveillance video.