Man fatally struck in Salt Lake City, police searching for vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is dead after a hit-and-run incident in Salt Lake City. Police are early in their investigation but have released some details about the suspect vehicle.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 they were called to the area of 1300 South and Windsor Street shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for a person having some sort of mental health episode. The 26-year-old man was laying out in the middle of the road. Before police were able to arrive to help the man, a vehicle is believed to have run him over and left the scene.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2017 to 2020 Ford Mustang with significant front-end damage. When asked if it is a possibility the driver did not realize they hit a person, police say they are not ruling anything out at this time.

“At this point, it is still early in the investigation we are unable to answer that, that is certainly something that is a possibility,” Lt. Lisa Pascadlo with Salt Lake City Police tells ABC4. “Right now, police are going door to door trying to see if any neighbors have surveillance vid.”

