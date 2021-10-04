Man fatally shot in West Valley City, investigation underway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a shooting in West Valley City early Monday morning. The search for the suspect remains ongoing.

West Valley City Police say they were called shortly after 7 a.m. when residents heard two gunshots and saw a man laying on the ground near 3800 South 4200 West.

Police found residents performing CPR on the man when they arrived on scene. Officers and medics took over the CPR but the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway. West Valley City Police say there is no reason to believe the suspect or suspects are still in the area.

A deadly shooting in West Valley City on Monday, October 4, 2021, is under investigation. Investigators can be seen on the scene. (ABC4)

West Valley City Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 3800 South 4200 West on Monday, October 4, 2021. (West Valley City Police)

Investigators are now gathering information, saying they are reviewing the home the man was found in front of to see if there is a connection.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.