SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in South Salt Lake Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 2190 South Main Street.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been fatally shot lying in the road.

The victim is believed to be in his mid-20s to 30 years old. Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were provided by police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-840-4000

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.