Man falls off hillside, sustains injuries, rescued 5 hours later near Salt Lake City quarry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was rescued after falling more than 100 feet, sustaining injuries, and being stranded for 5 hours, Sunday.

On December 27, Salt Lake City Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team responded to a call on a stranded hiker, Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 29-year-old man was hiking near a Salt Lake City quarry, when he lost balance and fell more than 100 feet, landing on a cliff ledge and then losing his phone.

The hiker had been stranded since 4 a.m., shares Salt Lake City Fire Captain, Tony Stowe.

Sustaining injuries to his pelvis and leg, the man was also stuck on the mountain for over 5 hours before 911 was called at 9:36 a.m.

The call was issued by a group of individuals living near the base of the quarry, who heard the patient yelling for help, adds Stowe.

In a post, officials share a video of the rescue.