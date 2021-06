PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are rushing to rescue a man who is believed to have fallen off a cliff in Rock Canyon, Monday.

According to the Provo Mountain Rescue Team, the call came in around 1 p.m.

It is unknown how the man fell and what his current condition is. It is believed the man was recreating in the canyon before he stumbled down.

(PROVO MTN RESCUE TEAM)

(PROVO MTN RESCUE TEAM)

(PROVO MTN RESCUE TEAM)

Rescue crews have been able to make contact with the individual and are working to help him off the mountain safely.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.