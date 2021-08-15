Man falls from Sky Ride at Lagoon, in critical condition

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County Dispatch received multiple calls Saturday evening of a person falling off the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park.

Responding officers learned the victim was a 32-year-old adult male, and based off of multiple eyewitness reports he was riding alone.

Authorities estimate the man fell from about 50 feet and in the initial investigation it does not indicate there was a mechanical malfunction to the ride or the specific car the victim was riding in at the time of the fall.

According to a press release from the Farmington City Police Department the man was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

ABC4.com will continue to update story as information becomes available.