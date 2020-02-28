Man facing felony charges after helping inmate escape from Weber County Jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who helped another inmate escape the Weber County Jail has now been officially charged for his role in the plan.

According to charging documents filed Wednesday, Matthew Kyle Belnap, 36, is facing two third-degree felonies, aiding and abetting an escape and obstruction of justice.

Documents state 36-year-old Belnap helped 40-year-old Kaleb Wiewandt escape from the jail on Tuesday night.

Belnap allegedly helped Wiewandt shave his head in an attempt to look similar to himself and also provided him with his inmate identification card, birth date, and social security number.

Belnap was scheduled to be released on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. and jail surveillance captured the moment when he was called over the speaker system to get his property together. Belnap laid in his bunk and did not attempt to gather items, nor did he attempt to speak with anyone, documents state.

Wiewandt is shown gathering up his belongings and immediately exiting the housing pod.

Wiewandt’s emails were checked by staff, where they discovered he was communicating with a woman he told he would be released and made plans for her to pick him up. The last two emails were sent after Belnap had returned from court and spoke with Wiewandt about being released from his previous commitment.

Belnap had been serving time for misdemeanor theft charges. He was allowed to post $5,000 bond on his new charges on the 26th and was released that day.

Wiewandt, who was being held by marshals on suspicion of bank fraud and identity theft, is still at large. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray long sleeve shirt and a black shirt over the long sleeve shirt. He also had a gray hoodie with him.

Kaleb Wiewandt

Deputies believe Wiewandt is headed back to the Orange County area of California and may still be in the area.

What others are clicking on: