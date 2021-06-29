Man faces prison time after jumping from SLC-bound plane

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 15: A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $3 billion, creating the world’s biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger who tried to break into an airplane cockpit last week had recently been under the influence of methamphetamine before he jumped from a moving plane bound for Salt Lake City.

Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez of La Paz, Mexico, broke his leg Friday when he opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery and is expected to appear in federal court this week on a charge of interference with a flight crew.

The criminal complaint against him was made public Monday.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.