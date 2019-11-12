Man faces child abuse charges after 10-month-old suffers bruises, broken leg

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for child abuse after a 10-month-old he was caring for received severe bruising and a broken leg over the weekend.

According to charging documents, Koby Bonomo, 18, was left to care for a 10-month-old baby last Saturday at a home in South Salt Lake.

Documents state the baby was later found to have several bruises that were discovered on the child’s face, arms, legs when the child’s mother returned home.

The child was taken to Primary Children’s hospital Sunday morning where doctors said they found several bruises and contusions on his face, arms, and legs as well as a spiral fracture to his left leg.

Medical personnel said the child would need to remain in the hospital for several days due to the severity of the injuries and the spiral fracture is consistent with being caused by another person such as pulling or twisting on the leg.

When police interviewed Bonomo, he said the child fell off the bed but doctors said the injuries do not support that theory.

The mother told police Bonomo had been using heroin just prior to being left to care for the infant and had been nodding off. It was also mentioned Bonomo has had anger issues stemming from his childhood, documents state.

Police said Bonomo also had a warrant after he fleeing from a juvenile drug program in Layton a few months ago.

