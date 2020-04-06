Man faces charges after ramming gates at FBI Headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A man is facing felony charges after ramming into the gates as the FBI Headquarters in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the FBI, Robert Joseph Hibbard, 50, faces one felony count of destruction of government property after investigators said he got upset and rammed into the entry gates at the FBI building on Amelia Earhart Drive.

Documents state Hibbard came to the building just after 4 p.m. and asked the security guard to speak to an agent. He was told one was not available and was provided a phone number to call.

Hibbard went to a nearby gas station and attempted to call the agent by phone. When he could not reach one, he got upset, drove around the building then attempted to ram through the gates.

While being taken into custody, Hibbard said he felt he had to commit a federal crime in order to speak to an agent.

Hibbard pleaded guilty (but mentally ill) in 2013 to second degree felony aggravated kidnapping after he took an employee hostage inside the FBI Salt Lake City offices, demanding help in solving his wife’s murder.

In a plea deal, Hibbard was given probation for the incident.

