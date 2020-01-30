Man electrocuted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was electrocuted after the equipment he was working on came in contact with a power line, officials said.
It happened near an apartment complex located near 1000 South 200 East around 12:30 p.m.
The details on the incident have not been made available.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
What others are clicking on:
- Faith communities, city officials call on lawmakers to end child homelessness
- If this bill is passed, insulin copays would be capped at $30 for Utahns
- Petition calls for cancellation of TMZ after leak of Bryant’s death
- There’s now a plan to finance sky-high priced Super Bowl tickets
- 49ers, Chiefs go through final full practices with no issues