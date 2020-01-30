Live Now
Man electrocuted in Salt Lake City

Local News
Posted:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was electrocuted after the equipment he was working on came in contact with a power line, officials said.

It happened near an apartment complex located near 1000 South 200 East around 12:30 p.m.

The details on the incident have not been made available.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

