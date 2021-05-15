WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Police investigate drowning at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives are currently on scene of a drowning incident near Weber County, Saturday evening.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on May 15, a deputy in the area of Port Ramp was notified of a possible drowning around 4:01 p.m.

Official reports indicate that as deputies arrived on scene a 61-year-old male was discovered, facedown in the water. Bystanders were able to get the man out of the water and began life-saving efforts.

Deputies tell ABC4 despite life-saving efforts from bystanders, deputies, and the Weber Fire department, the man passed.

Deputies say investigators are currently on the scene piecing together the incident.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.

