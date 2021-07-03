Man drowns at Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after drowning at Deer Creek Reservoir, Saturday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call that an adult man was found unconscious in a capsized canoe at Deer Creek Reservoir around 12:15 p.m.

Multiple agencies such as State Parks, Wasatch County Fire, and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

“A Good Samaritan was able to get the man on their boat, and take him to shore where rescue crews were waiting,” shares the office. “Despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.”

Deputies state the man is 69 years old, from Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The incident occurred near the island. Unfortunately, it does not appear the individual was wearing a life jacket. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death,” adds the team. “We encourage those swimming and playing on the water to wear life jackets, be aware of their personal limitations on the water, and plan accordingly. We thank all of our first responders, including the 911 dispatchers, for working through these tragic situations and serving so well.”