Man driving stolen car injured after crashing on I-80

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was airlifted after crashing in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 136 Monday morning.

For an unknown reason, the Accord left the roadway to the left, driving in the brush for about 100 yards before it became airborne because of man-made water runoff.

The vehicle then struck the side of the mountain where it rolled onto its roof and came to a rest in the bottom of the run-off. UHP reports there was no running water at the time.

Once the vehicle came to rest, the driver, in his early 40s, was trapped inside until emergency medical personnel were able to extricate him.

LifeFlight was called in to fly the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were able to determine the vehicle had been stolen out of West Jordan.

No additional details about the man or the incident have been released at this time.