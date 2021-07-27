Man dragged 50 feet in road rage incident in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives in northern Utah are investigating after a man was dragged 50 feet in a road rage incident Monday night.

Centerville Police say shortly after 8:15 p.m., a 44-year-old man in an F150 and a 20-year-old man in a Mitsubishi Lancer encountered each other in the Walmart parking lot.

“Some type of driving altercation occurred, and they became angry with each other,” Centerville Police report.

The men drove across the roadway into the Target parking lot where the man driving the Lancer got of his vehicle and crossed in front of the pickup truck.

According to police, the driver of the truck then accelerated, running over the other driver and dragging him about 50 feet.

The truck then fled the scene. Centerville Police say they found the truck and driver in Bountiful. He allegedly admitted to being involved in the incident.

“The two drivers had differing accounts and Centerville Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance videos, executing a search warrant, and interviewing witnesses.”

Police say more details are expected to be released following the investigation.