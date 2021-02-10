Man, dog die in crash while driving to veterinarian in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a 59-year-old man and a dog were killed after a car crashed and rolled over while driving to a veterinarian in Uintah County on Wednesday.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a call for a rollover crash near 3750 South and 1800 East at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that the car was traveling westbound on 3750 South and passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the car, causing it to go off-road and rollover. Police said the driver was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash was also killed.

Police believe the driver was taking the injured dog to a veterinarian when the crash happened.

The identify of the driver has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.