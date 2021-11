LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died in a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in Logan.

Logan Police officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. after they were advised of motorcycle crash near 200 South and 1750 West.

Sometime during the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said Darwin Jay Bundy, 52, of Wellsville was killed after he “failed to negotiate a curve” in the road while traveling eastbound, resulting in a crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.