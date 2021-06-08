Man killed after West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man died shortly after being rushed to the hospital due to a drive-by shooting in West Valley City Tuesday morning.

According to West Valley City Police spokesperson, Roxanne Vainuku, officers responded to the Jordan Valley Medical Center around 3:20 a.m. after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers say the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car along with a woman in the passenger seat in the area of 3300 S. and 4300 W. in West Valley City when another vehicle slowly drove past them.

The passenger of the other vehicle then got out and fired shots at their vehicle, hitting the man, according to authorities.

Vainuku said the woman on the passenger side got into the driver’s seat and drove the man to the hospital.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police have not released his identity.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.