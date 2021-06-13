Man dies in head-on collision on US-40

UTAH (ABC4) – A man has died after colliding head-on with a vehicle near US-40.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on June 10, a 2007 gray Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on US-40 near milepost 15 around 5:00 p.m.

Troopers say for unknown reasons at this time, the Subaru veered left across the center turn lane and into the westbound travel lanes impacting a 2020 white Chevy Silverado truck head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, 20-year-old Michael Rivera, then sustained fatal injuries on impact.

According to UHP, the driver of the Silverado was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

All lanes of US-40 in the area were shut down for approximately 2 hours to investigate the scene.

The current condition of the driver of the Silverado is unknown at this time.

