Man dies in fatal collision on US-6

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Colorado man has died after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck on US-6.

On June 9, around 6:24 p.m., a white Dodge pickup was traveling east on US-6 when it drifted across the centerline at about milepost 229.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle then struck a westbound semi-truck that had attempted to avoid the collision by swerving onto the shoulder.

Troopers say the pickup struck the semi on the driver side door area. The pickup truck driver, 60-year-old Scott L. Stewart of Colorado then died upon impact.

The driver and co-driver of the semi were unharmed.

At almost the same time, Fire command requested that US-6 be closed due to a fire about a half mile west of the crash scene that was encroaching on the roadway, Troopers say.

Traffic was closed due to the fire. Traffic in the area was cleared out. It does not appear that smoke played any role in the crash as visibility was clear on the roadway.

According to UHP, impairment is suspected as a contributing factor with the driver of the pickup.