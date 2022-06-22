A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NAPLES, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a car crash near Naples, Utah Tuesday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, around 5:46 a.m. a 40-year-old man was driving southbound in his Honda Accord on SR-45.

At some point near milepost 33.5, the driver lost control, crossing the center line before running off the right side of the road.

The man’s car then flipped multiple times.

Medical crews responded and transported the driver to a local hospital in critical condition, but he later died due to his injuries.

Officials say speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

His identity has not yet been released.