West Jordan motorcycle crash leaves one dead, police investigating

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in West Jordan on Friday night.

West Jordan Police say the victim is a 64-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday along 7000 South. The victim was riding a motorcycle alongside another rider when police say he lost control and hit a curb. The contact caused him to crash his bike and fall down.

Police say the other motorcycle rider pulled over, left his motorcycle and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The man was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

Police are still investigating the situation and have not located the other rider at this time. Investigators are considering speed as a contributing factor of the deadly incident.

