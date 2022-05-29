KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police report that a stabbing occurred early Saturday morning in Kearns which proved to be fatal.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of 4500 W 4900 S.

Unified Police state that, upon arrival, they found an unconscious man outside of a home.

Medical personnel reportedly tried to save the victim’s life, but he died at the scene.

Authorities say the stabbing involved a neighbor, and that two people are in custody and were booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.