Man dies after rollover crash near St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a rollover crash just outside of St. George Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they crash happened at about 6 p.m. when a white Infinity G35 was traveling northbound on SR-18. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near milepost 5 and swerved off the highway to the left going across the southbound lanes.

As the vehicle slid off the highway into the dirt, troopers say it rolled more than once and came to rest on its roof. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, according to troopers.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by medical personnel and troopers believe the male driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Witnesses told troopers that the Infinity had passed them at a very high rate of speed. They say the speed limit posted on the stretch of road is 55 miles-per-hour.

Based on evidence at the crash scene, troopers say alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: