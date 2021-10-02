Man dies after Ogden shooting, police investigating

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a man has died after being shot in Ogden late Friday evening around midnight.

Ogden City Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male, but his identity has not been released at this time. The victim was discovered dead on the scene by the Ogden City Fire Department.

Authorities say the victim was shot after an altercation with another man, a 31-year-old suspect. The shooting happened near the area of 240 North 180 East.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but he has been positively identified at this time.

Detectives from Ogden City Police and Weber Homicide Taskforce are currently investigating the situation.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time and believe the shooting was an isolated incident.