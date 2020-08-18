Man dies after high-speed rollover on SR-73

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A man died after a high-speed rollover on SR-73 in Utah County Monday night.

Troopers said a man driving a blue BMW passenger vehicle was traveling southbound near mile marker 9 and had just passed a pickup truck at a high rate of speed when the driver went off of the road to the left and rolled.

The driver, and only occupant, was ejected and died on scene.

The extensive damage done to the vehicle made it difficult to know if the man was wearing a seat belt. Impairment is also being investigated as a contributing factor for the crash.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

