RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police confirm a man has died after falling off a terrace as he was mowing the lawn in Riverdale on Thursday.

Riverdale Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The homeowner first reported the incident to authorities.

The vicitm’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the incident is a tragedy and send their condolences to the man’s family. They say it’s tragic as the man was only looking to earn a living to support his family.