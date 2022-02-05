Man dies after falling off e-bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old man died on Friday, Feb. 4, after going for a ride on e-bikes with his 16-year-old daughter.

The two were heading west near 2010 W Water Pointed Dr. when the man fell off his bike and hit his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, but died shortly after despite efforts to save his life.

Officer Sam Winkler says this tragedy is a warning to others, “Even when riding in a neighborhood, please always wear a helmet. You never know when something is going to happen either medically or if another car pulls out in front of you.”