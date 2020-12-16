Man dies after falling about 80 feet at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – An Arizona hiker is dead after falling about 80 feet at Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service says the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Park rangers responded to the incident and found 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter of Phoenix.

Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell about 80 feet from the South Kaibab Trail.

The National Park Service says they are investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are available at this time.

In July, an Arizona woman died after falling about 100 feet below Mather Point after she was hiking off-trail and taking photographs with her family.

According to ABC News, the Arizona woman was the second person to die at the Grand Canyon National Park over the summer. A California woman died of heat exposure on June 24 on the Grand Canyon’s South Kaibab Trail.