Man dies after crash landing his powered parachute Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 68-year-old man from Idaho died after crashing his powered parachute in Emery County on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Pridmore was with a group of five men at Sid and Charley in the San Rafael Swell.

The men stated Pridmore was the first to take off but radioed he was having problems with his aircraft. The men advised him to try to land but he was unsuccessful and the aircraft impacting a shallow wash.

A member of the party who is an emergency room physician stated that Pridmore died on impact.

Dispatchers received the call regarding the incident just before noon and initial investigation by those on scene suggests a problem with the rope and pulley steering system.

The FAA was contacted and will be investigating.

