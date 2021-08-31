Man dies after being found unresponsive at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin man is dead after being found unresponsive in Utah’s Zion National Park on Monday.

Zion National Park officials say they received a report of a 32-year-old man complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek.

Zion park medics and EMTs responded and found the man, John Henry Wolfe of Milwaukee, unresponsive.

For about one hour, emergency crews administered CPR. Wolfe was extracted via long line by helicopter.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating Wolfe’s death.

This is the second death in a western U.S. national park in the last week. On Saturday, an Oregon man fell to his death while hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows at Grand Canyon National Park.

Earlier this summer, a 26-year-old woman from Springdale, Utah, died after falling 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park.

Authorities spent an estimated $60,000 on a days-long search for a California woman after she went missing in Zion National Park.