Man dead, others injured in crash on 10600 South overpass in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a crash on the 10600 South overpass above Interstate 15 in Sandy Tuesday night.

Sandy police said at 7:42 p.m. a Mitsubishi Mirage was making a northbound turn on 10600 South when a westbound Kia Sorento broadsided the Mitsubishi.

The 34-year-old male passenger of the Mitsubishi was confirmed dead, according to police. The 18-year-old driver sustained unknown injuries.

The occupants of the Kia, a 19-year-old driver and two 15-year-old passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Westbound 10600 South will remain closed for the next couple of hours as police investigate the crash.

